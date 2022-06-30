By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

A Life Coach and Personal Development expert, Adeoye Abodunrin, has bagged Online Coach of the Year at 2022 Gage award.

Gage award is Africa’s digital award, an initiative of Gage Digital Company, aimed at accelerating digitalization by setting standards for growth.

A statement from the firm said that the ward was targeted at recognizing, promoting, and rewarding digital personalities and brands that shaped the country digitally.

Abodunrin said that coaching has potential to grow solution-oriented individuals that can proffer ways to revamp the nations’ economy towards prosperity if applied right.

He said that the African continent is in dire need of solutions and results, which is why there is much need for insights based human interventions like coaching that has significant posterity, prosperity, productivity, and profit & loss, implications for its economic outcomes and prospects at the micro, and macro phases of her socio-economic landscapes,” he said.

He expressed joy over the award describing it as an indicative measurement of the massive confidence that the client communities online have in his works and brands.

He added that the award crystalizes into the distinct feeling of a summon to the higher and deeper worlds of “gift- work” meant to inspire, by leading people into the very extreme limits of solving the complex challenges that their businesses, landscapes and communities are facing in their respective spheres of current and projected influence.

“This award also reinforces our faith in giving the best of ourselves at all possible times, not because we admire vanities nor the gladiatorial excesses of champions, but because we desire more than anything else to inspire our world through our services and the attendant success of our clients, partners and communities” he stated.

He commended Nigerians and his clients across the spectrum of his value offerings for voting for him, as well as the organisers for putting the awards together to honor those making an impact in society in the digital space. Meanwhile, for 2022, Gage nominations presented 11 categories that were judged by public votes, and in the Online Coach category, where he emerged the winner from the strong pool of online coaches that has other online experts.