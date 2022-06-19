…Hospital probes death as family alleges negligence

…We spent N600, 000 to process medical certificate – Family Head

By Bose Adelaja

She was energetic, aspiring and promising with determination to live and work abroad which she diligently pursued despite all odds and her prayers were answered when she got a visa to fulfil this long term ambition.

At 31, Omotola Akinsanya was a synosure to many of her peers until her hope of fulfilling her ambition was dashed on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 when he was reportedly hit by a hit and run Lebanese national, John Greg, who was reportedly driving against traffic on top speed.

Greg was said to be driving in a Toyota 4Runner when he allegedly hit Omotola and this resulted in serious leg injuries but sympathisers rallied round and rushed her to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LASUTH, chased and apprehended the fleeing motorist and handed him over to the Police who thereafter impounded the vehicle.

The incident occurred on the Sanusi Fafunwa Road, Victoria Island, Lagos and this has been receiving hearings at Yaba Magistrates Court where Greg was granted bail to the tune of N1m. The case had been adjourned till July 4, 2022.

The victim was said to have undergone major surgeries which led to the amputation of her leg unfortunately, she could not withstand the acute pains as she died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 when family and friends were rallying round to fly her abroad for further medical treatment.

Barely two weeks after her death, the Akinsanya Family who hail from Ikorodu, Lagos State are alleging negligence on the part of the hospital medical team as being responsible for their daughter’s death.

They claimed that few days to her death, the victim had sent appeal messages to the family members to relocate her from the hospital due to negligence.

To achieve this, friends and well-wishers of the victim had taken to the social media to raise appeal fund to the tune of $20,000 to relocate her abroad for further medical treatment unfortunately, they could not meet up with the target before Omotola bade the world farewell.

Angered by the development, the Akinsanyas have registered their plights with LASUTH authorities which is currently probing the death and has promised to take decisive steps on the matter.

Vanguard Metro can authoritatively reveal that Lagos State Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi, who was privy to the matter is leaving no stone unturned to unravel it.

Similarlly, it was learnt that Lagos State Police Command has rearrested the suspect for re-ammendment of charges against him.

It was learnt that the hospital authorities were planning to conduct an autopsy on the body for more findings but the family could not be patient for this due to the circumstance that led to her death.

Family vows to unravel Omotola’s death

The family head who resides in Surulere area of Lagoas, Venerable Folarin Shobo, spoke with Vanguard Metro in an emotional laden voice saying,’’The issue now is that Omotola is dead and her death was compounded by lack of professional treatment by LASUTH.

‘’After 11 days in Intensive Care Unit ICU, she was moved to autopaedic ward where the injury was exposed to infections due to lack of diligent medical treatment. The girl was appealing to us to mover her out of LASUTH because she had been neglected.

‘’For four or five days, they were not there to debride her leg and she kept appealing that we should take her out of that hospital. She said she was aware that private hospitals could be expensive but they will not neglect her to that extent.

‘’When the leg was amputated on Friday, June 4, 2022, some of her friends in the United Kingdom, saw the need to quickly raise fund to fly her abroad. I was always at the ICU unit and this makes me to wonder if it was Lagos state Government that was running LASUTH because the medical bill was commensurate with that of private hospitals whereas we were not enjoying the services.

‘’Conservatively, the medical expenses have gulped over N11m while extra N600, 000 was charged before the death certificate was issued. A day before she died, the medical bill gulped N150, 000 all to no avail.

‘’Omotola was born to Omotayo and Sunbo both residing in Lagos, the grandfather was the famous Lawyer Akinsanya in Ikorodu, All efforts were to get her out of the hospital. She just secured a job in the UK and was processing her travel document before the incident occurred. Omotola was a product of Redeemer’s University.

‘’On that fateful day, she was going to collect a reference letter from a VIP before she was hit by the Lebanese.

‘’As a family, we promised her that we will use every opportunity at our disposal to unravel her death.

‘’few days before her death, we received a message from the lawyer of the hit and run Lebanese that we should compile all the medical expenses and send to him but this was to be sent on June 10, 2022 unfortunately, our daughter died the previous day and since then, he has closed all channels of communications.

‘’As a priest, I have told my congregation about the incident because anything can happen in Nigeria. As for autopsy, I have told Police that we are ready to exhume the corpse if need be.’’

A senior medical practitioner with LASUTH who pleaded anonymity said the management will unravel the riddle.

Contacted, the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof.Adetokunbo Fabamwo, said the hospital will not respond to Vanguard enquiries until the high powered panel of enquiry submitted their report.

Vanguard News Nigeria