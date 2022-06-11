.

…Obasanjo Centre donates 85 tricycles to beneficiaries

.…charges Nigerian youths to ‘hold future in their hands’

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on Saturday distributed 85 tricycles, worth N85 million, to beneficiaries drawn from all the 36 States of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Speaking at the programme tagged, “OBJ @85 Free Keke Programme”, held at the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, former President Olusegun Obasanjo charged Nigerian youths to hold future in their hands with a firm belief that “today is their day”, as against the famous cliché – “youths are the leaders of tomorrow”.

The programme was part of the activities marking the former President’s 85th birthday.

The former President challenged the youths not to abandon the country to “those who are messing it up.”

Obasanjo said, despite many challenges confronting Nigeria as a nation, there are “opportunities galore” and urging the younger generation to take advantage of the opportunities.

He also charged them to roll up their sleeves and make necessary contributions towards addressing challenges of the nation.

According to him, “if the youths leave things to those who are messing it up, and who are saying they (youths) are the leaders of tomorrow, they will never have that tomorrow”.

He said ” The first thing we want to prove is that there are opportunities galore in this country. Yes, things are not what they should be, but you, as youths, individually and collectively, must make up your mind, make contributions in order to make things the way they should be.

“If you leave things to those who are messing it up for you and who are saying you are the leaders of tomorrow, you will never have that tomorrow. Today is your day”.

“Then the third point is; yes, sometime you may get people who would help you and a times you may not even get who would help you; you must remember God has given you innate ability to be what He wants you to be and if you make up your mind on what you want to be, God will help you and He would provide those people who would help you to reach the sky which should be your limit.”

While advising the beneficiaries to make good use of the facility, Obasanjo reminded them of the Biblical story of the parable of the talents, where a servant who got five talents made good use of them and got another five more, the person who got two talents worked with them and got two more, while the third servant who was given one talent refused to make good use of it and later withdrawn from him.

The Chairperson of the Centre, Dr. Bisi Kolapo implored the youth to emulate Obasanjo’s passion and commitment in an effort to build “Nigeria of our dreams.”

Kolapo also warned them against corruption, selfishness and greed, saying it would be difficult to fight those menaces if you’re a culprit.

She harped on courage, fortitude, forthrightness, respectability, knowledge, loyalty, passion and responsibility as some of the virtues expected of the youths in order to move the country forward.

Responding, two of the beneficiaries, Bashir Alimodu from Borno State and Asembe Ngumimi, from Benue State, commended the centre for the donation, which they said would enhance growth and development of their trades.

While promising to make judicious use of the tricycles, they appealed to other wealthy Nigerians to take a clue from the gesture in order to lift young entrepreneurs across the country.