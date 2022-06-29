.

Kogi Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, has revealed how Governor Yahaya Bello created several millionaires in the state.

According to Onoja, available testimonies to Bello’s deliberate policy to empower young Kogites are now coming out unsolicited in public glare.

He said in a statement:

One of such is Mr and Mrs Oladipo Benjamin, owners of Emmanuel Bakeries Ltd in Lokoja who came to share with me the story of their business fortunes in Kogi state.

The couple who started with just a shop and 10 workers in the Pre-Bello era now sit atop the largest warehouse in Kogi state and by extension North Central Nigeria and working with over 15 major manufacturing companies with hundreds of product lines.

Today, having a verified number of about 163 workers under its payroll with about 20% earning close to an average of a quarter of a million monthly. They came in appreciation of a state that has provided them with an enabling working environment, thereby bolstering their investment fortunes.

He said the bakery is not just the only reference of Kogi’s thriving business fortunes.

He also highlighted that a shopping mart in the state has recorded successes in its business.

His words:

”Peter Emeka Onujeme’s Pee-Links the largest mart in the state sits in comparative stride with the reference above. Also, from a one-shop venture, the proprietor of Pee-Links transitioned to a flagship reference in a one-stop-shop experience – he controls the largest market outlet for electronics in Kogi state.

”Not even the devastating fire incident that razed down his outlet could deter him. After that sad loss, he has bounced back and has become more viable and prosperous.”

Onoja stated that Kogi hitherto designated as a civil service state has changed to a hub of commercial status, adding that business empires are dotting every corner of the state capital.

He added:

”Today, the state houses modern petroleum stations that service the state capital and its environs.

”Reviving in viable commercial stead, Kogi is transformed forever from a civil service state to a commercial entity where many millionaires are springing up and soaring.

”This feat did not happen by chance, it came as a result of deliberate thought processes incubated and engineered by my boss and the New Direction Team. He was unmistakable with his set out goals, and religiously, he pursued them.

”After bridging the tribal, religious and class divides that hitherto existed in state, myself and the New Direction Foundation Team knew from inception that our leader was ready to change many narratives. We also knew he was out to push certain reforms, policies and laws.

”These strokes of guidelines worked the magic, as diligence, determination, and purposefulness were the compasses that helped greatly in achieving our results.

”The state stands in model as one of the states with great investment in security, as a unified entity devoid of ethnic and religious fault lines, a state with equal opportunities for all shades of aspirations for women, youths and people with special needs.”

He noted that the two realities that made Kogi a thriving business hub are the huge investment in security by the state government and key reform that ensures the quick and less encumbrance policy of accessing the C of O of landed property in the state.

He concluded:

”These are the millionaires’ Governor Yahaya Bello was talking about and he has been stoic about his assertion and the verdicts are the millionaires in Emmanuel Bakeries, Pee-Links, Bleeq Electronics, Zona Boutique among many other emerging business empires with a cleared path toward the billionaire’s club!”