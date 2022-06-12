.

By Biodun Busari

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election twenty-nine years after describing it as an incident emanated from the worst of our leadership.

Buhari said the election revealed the best of the Nigerian citizens as they trooped out to vote peacefully that fateful year in the election that gave the Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, late Bashorun MKO Abiola a landslide victory at the polls.

The President said this on Sunday while delivering his Democracy Day Speech 2022 in commemoration of June 12 election to celebrate the late Abiola.

Buhari said, “In 2018, we moved Democracy Day from 29th of May to the 12th of June. This change was to remind all Nigerians of one free election after which the presumed winner along with Nigerians were denied their rights and their choice.

“On June 12th 1993, Nigerians saw the best in our citizens as we all went out to vote peacefully. By June 24th 1993, we also saw the worst of our leadership as the elections were annulled.”

The President therefore urged Nigerian people should not forget the labour of the nation’s founding fathers by making sure they make their political leaders accountable.

“We must never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy during 1993. Their patriotism and peaceful struggle should guide our actions especially when it comes to electing our leaders and holding them accountable, now and in future,” he said.