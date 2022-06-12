By Japhet Davidson

As Nigerians celebrate the 2022 edition of Democracy Day, reflecting on the state of the nation, indications are rife that there is an upsurge on Amazon Prime as film enthusiasts indulge in ‘BADAMASI: Portrait of a General’ on the streaming platform in order to understand the circumstances and personalities that played active and passive roles in that episodic watershed in Nigeria’s socio-political history, dominated by Ibrahim Babangida, Sanni Abacha and MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election.

The film, a biopic on former President Ibrahim Babangida, whose release has been institutionally hindered since 2019, is a dramatic vista through which history and political watchers can belter understand the events that dogged the years of General Babangida in Nigeria’s political scene lasting over 4 decades.

Directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker, Obi Emelonye whose directorial skills revolutionised Nollywood with blockbusters like ‘Last Flight To Abuja’, ‘Mirror Boy’ and ‘Oxford Gardens’, the film has a stellar cast led by Enyinna Nwigwe, alongside actors like: Yakubu Mohammed, Julius Agwu, Charles Inojie, Kalu Ikeagwu, Okey Bakassi, Anthony Monjaro and Ali Nuhu amongst others.

In his Democracy Day post, the Emelonye wrote: “June 12. Every chemical reaction needs a catalyst. Every fight needs an instigator. Every chaos needs a spanner. Once the quorum is reached for the communion of spirits, someone is required to extinguish the torch. ABN- Association for Better Nigeria was a lot of things to many people, but it sowed the seed of discord which blossomed into the sheer anarchy of June 12. BADAMASI is boldly naming names on Amazon Prime.”