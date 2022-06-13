By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians commemorate Democracy Day on June 12, the author of ‘Policy and Strategy for Patriotism, Institutions, and Economic Development in Nigeria’, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi, mni, Sunday, called on Nigerians to uphold patriotism and strengthen democratic institution.

According Onyeisi, most of the challenges facing the nation are man-made, resulting from the neglect of the tenets of democracy by Nigerians elites, especially the political players who refused to be patriotic.

He said: “Patriotism strengthens democratic institutions and is the key enabler for national development.

“Democracy we are celebrating today signifies many things to us as citizens and to our nation as a member of global community.

Read Also:

Photos from 2022 Democracy Day celebration in Abuja

“The most important being that democracy is a form of governance that gives voices, rights, and responsibilities to every citizen.

“It is obvious, however, the manner of the application of those voices and rights and the assumption of responsibilities by the elites and citizens.

“In every country of the world, the elites determine the directions of democracy, whether they will use democracy to improve the lives of their citizens or whether they will manipulate democracy to oppress their fellow citizens.”

He also charged elites and citizens to maximize the benefits of democracy in 2022 as they celebrate another Democracy Day before 2023 general elections.

“This year celebration is significant because it will be last before the general elections coming up early next year. 2023 elections will be a determinant of Nigeria’s future.

“We must reject tribalism, we must reject religious fundamentalism, and we must reject politicians with questionable characters.

“Let us fulfill our civic responsibility, get our PVC, and vote on only those individuals that have capability and moral values that can transform Nigeria as a modern democracy and better society”, he added.

He also recalled as guest lecturer at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, to participants of Senior Executive Course 44, on 31st May, 2022, where he stated that patriotism must be promoted in the all spheres of national life to drive national economic diversification, growth, and development, which most importantly, the national value system.

Vanguard News Nigeria