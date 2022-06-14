Says Nigeria needs a leader who has the ‘technical knowhow’

As Nigerians celebrate democracy day, presidential candidate of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, Mazi Okwudili Nwa-anyajike, has urged Nigerians to remember sacrifices of past heroes for a better democracy.

The Presidential hopeful, who made this known in Abuja while addressing journalists at a visit to the umbrella body of the Igbo’s royal fathers in Abuja, asked Nigerians to do the right thing for the growth and sustainability of Democracy in Nigeria.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, he said that Nigeria needs a leader who has the technical knowhow and is a creative technocrat to pilot the affairs of the nation.

“We must never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy during 1993.

Their patriotism and peaceful struggle should guide our actions especially when it comes to electing our leaders and holding them accountable, now and in the future.

“In our Culture we respect elders. And you cannot engage in such a journey without getting the blessings of your elders or traditional rulers.

So what we have done here is the beginning of the journey.

“So we’re here to greet them and tell them that yes, we are on a mission to save Nigeria. We need your support. We need your blessing.

I wanted everything from them,” he stated.

Giving his comments on the plans he has for the country if elected president, Nwa-anyajike promised Nigerians that he would cause a radical revolution to the Nigerian economy and security situation.

He said, “For over 20 years, the presidents of Nigeria have never got any plan. They are working on a systematic plan which has not been working.

So that is why right now we are engaged in a radical revolution. Radical revolution is a huge revolution with digital ideas that yes, the country can be digitalized, so that corruption will be reduced 100 percent.

“To Nigerians, my question to you is, are you satisfied with the life you’re living? If you are satisfied with the life you’re living, then go ahead and follow them whoever it is, but I believe that among all of them, I am the only person that is not like them.

“I am like you and if you know that I’m like you, then join me. So let’s go and get the mandate. Democracy is a revolution. We’re going to install revolution on February 2023.

Don’t look at the money they’re giving you, they will give you peanuts but don’t look at the peanuts look at four years from now.

“This is the only nation where youths are not allowed to grow. The only thing that grows in youths is their age. What kind of a system is that? It’s a high time we the youths stand up boldly and take the bull by the horn.

“The youth are the leaders of tomorrow, but tomorrow never comes. So today is tomorrow. Join me today to take our tomorrow today and make Nigeria the best economy in the world because we have the population.”

To this end, he charged the youths to get their PVCs and to remain resolute at making sure that youths take over political offices come 2023.

