By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—VICE President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said that the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has made progress in its democratic journey.

Professor Osinbajo stated this at the interdenominational church service marking the 2022 Democracy Day celebration, held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The Vice President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, cited various indices that proven that Nigeria has made progress in its democratic journey, pointing out that the successes and progress so far made had been a joint national effort, contributed by Nigerians of all persuasions and backgrounds.

According to him, the indicators have shown that the country has departed from used to be a divisive, uncoordinated processes over the years to a nationalist movement, citing the change of the date of the Democracy Day celebration from May 29 to June 12, by a President from the North, in commemoration of a political icon from the South.

He said, “Nigerians have always risen to the occasion when it mattered most. We rose to the occasion when colonial powers subjugated our people and lorded over our resources. We rose to the occasion following the ravages of a civil war to rebuild a united country no matter how imperfect.

“We rose to the occasion when enduring military dictatorships pushed us to the edge of extinction and negotiated our way into a democracy that provides a platform for us to build a country, we can all be proud of.

“And we have come this far because of all of us, from the North to the South. Our democracy was hard won by Nigerians from the trenches of the six geo-political zones.

“Our struggle for a better country has always been de-tribalized. It is important to note that our commemoration of Democracy Day was recently moved from May 29 to June 12 by a President from the North in honour of a political leader from the South. Democracy works, all the more so in a heterogeneous union like ours, through negotiations and compromises carried out in good faith. And each year brings us closer to a more perfect union, a more mature democracy.

“In 2015, this administration became the first administration in the history of our country to take over governance from a sitting president in a smooth transition.

“In the last couple of weeks, party primaries have been held by political parties big and small and across the country, without violence, rancour or the prevalence of bitter court cases as have characterized the process in times past. We are growing.

“The social contract between the government and the people with the ballot as arbiter is daily being strengthened. The combined effort of government, the people and civil society across the federation are bringing us closer to our highest democratic ideals and aspirations.

“Today, let us rest assured in the promise and possibilities of Nigeria. We have the talent, and the resources to be a beacon of hope and standard bearer for the rest of Africa and the black race. We have been progressively proving that we have what it takes to run an open, honest and transparent government that guarantees the rule of law and secures every corner of the nation; that in this decade we can lift a 100 million people out of poverty and guarantee equal access to education and opportunities for our women, bringing to fruition the most comprehensive social welfare programme for the poor and vulnerable on this side of the planet”, he said.