…calls for active youth participation

In celebration of Nigeria’s democracy day, June 12, 2022, a leading politician and entrepreneur, Chima Anyaso, said that Nigeria has another chance to emerge as a great nation following many years of slow progress even as he assured that the unity of the country must be strengthened. Anyaso made the call in a statement issued today to commemorate Nigeria’s democracy day celebration in Abuja.

He said “Nigeria’s democracy did not come on a platter. It took the blood, sweat, and sacrifices of fearless individuals who despite threats, intimidation, and indiscriminate incarcerations fought against military rule until democracy was established for good. While we celebrate the sacrifices these individuals made, we must acknowledge that democracy on its own will not usher in Eldorado.

“To realize our potential as a democratic nation, we must normalize recruiting the best hands to manage public resources. We must evolve a system that throws up the best amongst us to assume leadership positions in the public sector at all levels and to ensure Nigeria re-emerges as a great nation that can lead other African nations.

“During this Democracy Day celebration, I want to urge Nigerian youths, and indeed every Nigerian up to the voting age to see the forthcoming 2023 elections as an opportunity to do things differently from the way we have done in the past. Let us utilize this golden opportunity that democracy has bestowed upon us to take a leap from crowning ineptitude to installing competence, accountability, and performance.

“The labors of the founding fathers of our democracy would have become a waste if after decades of democracy we still constrain our choices to what the establishment forces upon us. If after decades of democracy we still think along ethnic and religious lines then we further reinforce the failures of our political leadership at all levels.

“I charge all Nigerians to do what is right. Let us defend and deepen our democracy. We have come of age”. He said