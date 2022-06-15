.. rallies ECOWAS for sanctions.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

The Director General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS)Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu has expressed concern over disturbing developments in West Africa as a result of increasing military incursion in governments,saying,”Mali in particular has become a new word for whimsical additive senseless coups.”

Aremu speaking at the 2022 Democracy Day celebrations jointly organised by MINILS and INEC on Monday at the institute premises therefore asked ,” all civil societies, political parties in Africa must join ECOWAS to condemn the unhelpful military coups in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.”

He added that,”Military class in West Africa should follow the examples of Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa and subordinate themselves to elected civil authorities. “,stressing that ,”The military should NOT opportunistically “weaponize” the shortcomings of democracy to usurp power which belongs to the people in the first instance.

He therefore urged ECOWAS to,” toughen the sanctions against military juntas and make sure they return to barracks. Africa needs more democracy to deepen democracy not military intervention.”He stressed.

Aremu also noted that,”Nigeria and indeed Africa should never return to the dark days of military dictatorship with all its gross violations of workers’, trade unions’ and human rights.”,stressing that ,”We are in an interesting times of democracy renaissance in Africa.”

He however noted that Nigerians in the last two decades have made the point that votes and votes count are the desirable ways for ensuring good governance,adding that Next year Nigeria is set for the 7th Presidential election cycle.

“I commend INEC which despite the imperfect political environment is improving on the electoral process to make elections increasingly credible.”He added.

He also recalled that in the last one year since he resumed office ,”one modest achievement in the last one year is formulation of first strategic 4 year plan founded on the democratic values of Openness, Transparency, Inclusivity, Women and gender/ youth involvement.

“We are set to deepen the academic curriculum of our implant, regular programs to include social dialogue, social justice as well as civic education to ensure workplace democracy.”He added.

MINILS DG also commended President Buhari for his optimism that,” 2023 elections will be free and fair judging by the democracy now at play in all the primaries of the political parties. I also join the President to demand that elections should be issues based.”

The guest lecturer Mallam Garuba Attahiru Madami

Kwara INEC, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in his lecture titled,”The importance of PVC in the electoral process.” clarified that elections are more credible and transparent now unlike before in view of the new technology that have been introduced into the electoral process.

Madami encouraged the audience to avoid multiple registration which he noted that it’s punishable under the law with N1M fine or jail term or both and

also urged leaders of political parties to encourage their members to transfer their registration to place of resident.

He also said that from the available data of INEC, over 75% of registered voters are youths and women,and therefore encouraged them to work together and float a political party that could win elections.

“Your PVC is your power, get your PVC now, and vote your conscience. Vote out Bad Leaders, you need to take back your countryw”he said.

Also,the guest monarch Oba Dr AbdulRazaq Adebayo Abioye JP ,the Olukotun of Ikotun in Oyun local government area of Kwara state tasked supporters of political leaders to ensure that leaders that have the interests of the masses are voted into power and not compromise their future by selling their votes.

The monarch also commended INEC for its transformation which has ensured improvements in conduct of elections and results in the recent time.