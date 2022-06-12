Chief Ede Dafinone

.. Congratulates Buhari, Omo-Agege, Nigerians, Urhobo nation

The All Progressive Congress, APC, Delta Central Senatorial candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone has urged Nigerians as the country marks another Democracy Day to remember those who made sacrifices to enthrone democracy beyond the party level.

Chief Dafinone, a renowned chartered accountant said though Nigerians in the last 23 years of unbroken democratic governance have had our battles as individuals and as a people, we have continued to believe in the process and its institutions.

The Okpe Chief in a statement he personally signed on Sunday, praised all those who have contributed in one way or the other to deepen the country’s democracy, noting though we are not where we are supposed to be, certainly we have made progress in the democratic journey as a nation.

Dafinone in his Democracy Day statement said “In the past 23 years we have collectively demonstrated that as a people and a nation, we have embraced Democracy as a form of government like every civilized nation.

“Though we have had our challenges as a people, we have continued to believe in the process and its institutions, and with time, we will progress through the learning curve to attain the status of a free democratic nation.

So, I must congratulate Nigerians and Deltans for the gains of these 23 years, for not allowing our differences to take the shine off us and for refusing to give up in despair. This is a big testimony to our courage as a people united by one destiny.

To my people of Delta State and especially the good people of Delta Central, I praise your steadfastness to democratic ideals, as we march on, I enjoin you to participate in the democratic process by electing credible people to take the Urhobo nation and Delta State to our desired place amongst the community of the nation.

In our prayers, let’s remember the masses who stood to resist military rule, and continue to be strong in entrenching democracy; by ensuring that we deepen our democracy so that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, the Deputy Senate President, Barr Ovie Omo-Agege, the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Delta State Chairman of APC, Engr. Omeni Sobotie on the occasion of this year’s Democratic day, and on the successful conduct of party primaries across the nation.