By Juliet Umeh

E-commerce giant, Konga has said it is offering customers the best prices across product categories and free delivery for Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt to mark Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

As the company’s Mid-Year Shopping Festival which started June 1 enters the halfway stage, the management of Konga said it is also using the best prices offered as an avenue to help shoppers save big, while picking up their most desired products at give-away prices.

It also explained that additional exciting discounts have been extended on various product categories. The categories include Mobile, Electronics, Computing, Home and Kitchen, Wine and Kitchen, FMCG which are fast-moving consumer goods and also known as consumer packaged goods, fashion and much more.

The company said: “Also, a few specially priced items have been lined up as products of the week for shoppers to take advantage of in this maiden edition of Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival, an annual promotion by Nigeria’s leading e-commerce giant.

“The month-long campaign has witnessed a mad rush among shoppers on the Konga website with many others storming Konga retail stores across Nigeria to enjoy the price crash introduced for customers.

“Additionally, the Mid-Year Shopping Festival has coincided with the 10th anniversary celebration of Konga which has seen several incentives extended to customers including Treasure Hunts, Flash Sales, Anniversary Deals, Store-only deals and free delivery for Konga Prime shoppers, among others. “Also on offer is an extra 10 percent discount off all purchases made using their Access Bank debit cards or OPay virtual cards.

“There are also best priced flight packages to various destinations around the world via Konga Travel, the online travel booking arm of the Konga Group.

“Furthermore, KongaPay users have been treated to cash-back offers and attractive bonuses on their daily transactions, data and airtime recharges, among others,” Konga said.