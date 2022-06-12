Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged Nigerians to always be on the alert to jealousy guard the nation’s democracy against anti democratic forces.



The Governor in a goodwill message by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, to Nigerians in commemoration of democracy day anniversary, recalled the nation’s tortuous journey to democratic rule and urged Nigerians to rise up to say “never again shall we allow undemocratic forces take control of our collective destiny.”



He noted that “by deliberate efforts and design, Nigerians opted for the presidential system of democracy because it is participatory and representative enough. It is a way of life that must be held sacrosanct. We must therefore guard our democracy jealously.”



The Governor called for the strengthening of democratic institutions in the country “so that the practice of democracy should not be at the dictates or the whims and caprices of a few individuals who think they will lord it over the general public but the wishes of the people.”



He pointed out that “the unabating security situation where armed Fulani terrorists are seizing the sovereignty of the country is already a threat to the people’s hard earned democracy;” a development he lamented had become a cause for concern because the APC led Federal Government had not given priority attention to the menace.”



The Governor said: “Democracy should be our way of life, it is freedom to exercise our franchise in an uninterrupted environment. But insecurity has forced majority of our people away from their ancestral lands and made their living conditions less than humans because they are now forced to live in shanties which is a major challenge.



“This is why the federal government must wake up to its responsibility and tackle the menace headlong.



“We therefore cannot be celebrating democracy day when our citizens are now slaves and not free in their homes, schools, worship centres, workplaces and cannot go to their farms or even travel freely on our roads or by train. We must tackle the issue of insecurity courageously if we are to practice democracy freely.”



In retrospect, Governor Ortom said his administration has “in the last seven years, provided dividends of democracy in education, health, agriculture, infrastructure and other critical sectors of development, in the face of daunting economic and security challenges.



“We therefore appreciate the people of Benue State for the support given us and assure them that our administration will not waver. We will sustain the tempo in this remaining year.”



While paying glowing tribute to the June 12, 1993 Democracy martyr Chief M.K.O . Abiola, Governor Ortom prayed that what led to the ill-fated third republic would never reoccur in the country.