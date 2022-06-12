The All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says he has dedicated his 2023 presidential campaign to the spirit of June 12.

Tinubu made the remarks in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Lagos on Saturday to commemorate June 12, the Democracy Day.

Tinubu said, “First, it shows that we are capable of democratic excellence and conducting elections as good as anywhere else on earth. Second, Chief MKO Abiola won a truly national mandate. His victory and mandate, though unfairly and unlawfully stolen, shows Nigeria’s unity is not an impractical dream. Although we are diverse in terms of ethnicity and religion, we all seek good governance, a better life and the positive things that result from sustained good governance.

“For me personally, Democracy Day holds a special meaning. I was a close supporter of MKO Abiola and had entered politics believing that we could change the face of this nation for permanent good. When the military dictatorship tried to bury that dream, I was there at the birth of the NADECO movement. The democratic lessons I learned then have guided the path of public service which I have tried to follow since those days.

“This year, Democracy Day holds even greater significance. We just concluded fair, transparent, and open primaries in our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“The PDP also concluded their own primaries a few days earlier. Other parties too have conducted primaries. Even though we shall engage in intense and important political competition during the coming presidential campaign, I congratulate all the other candidates for their nominations and their parties for doing their part to sustain democratic processes as the mainstay of our political life.

“The APC was able to conduct a successful primary election due to the sage leadership of President Buhari, and key party stakeholders like the Governors, party leadership and the Delegates. I was fortunate enough to win the APC primary due to the support of so many important people in the party.

“I shall never forget the confidence they have reposed in me and shall always do my best for the nation and my party.

“The role they have given me is one of weighty responsibility and sober considerations.

“On this Democracy Day, I dedicate myself and my upcoming campaign to the spirit of June 12 and what it best symbolizes for today’s Nigeria.

“Just like democracy finally won against dictatorship, I know that prosperity shall overcome poverty, peace shall outlast violence, compassion will conquer hatred and good will defeat evil. Justice, security, and economic development will visit and reside in every hamlet, household, village, and city in our nation. The spirit of June 12 shall expand to become the spirit of Nigeria and our national greatness and destiny.”