.

Nigerian stand-up comedian, social commentator and United Nations Ambassador, Francis Agoda otherwise known as I Go Dye has sent a word of hope and admonition to Nigerians to commemorate the celebration of the Democracy Day which is celebrated on June 12 of every year.

The humour merchant implored all Nigerians to make the sacrifice of going the extra mile to usher in true freedom by getting their PVCs to elect leaders who have true interest of the nation and its masses at heart. He reminded all of the past and affirmed that greatness can only come through the power of the people without violence using the power of the PVC.

“If we can make the simple sacrifices to vote wisely, that is the only means to achieve this freedom without violence which can only be actualized through the PVC. Let’s get it ready because power truly belongs to the people , the comedian writes on his Instagram page.

Continuing, he added, “Today marks another June 12th, Democracy Day, which was annulled against millions of Nigerians who voted for MKO Abiola. As a nation ,we are practicing democracy today, but the fundamental principles and achievements of this system of government have eluded us because of corruption. I want us to reflect on the past, and look into where we are now, that a lot has gone wrong.”

“Some Companies that were existing before, many of them have been closed, our educational system is declining, unemployment rate is increasing, hardship and poverty has given birth to criminal activities across all regions.

“We should blame those we send to represent us for supporting the political class that has mortgaged our future, by their unpatriotic actions.

“I kindly appeal for us to have the interest of this nation at heart, we have no other home and democracy ought to have been the hope for us.Yes, we can have it right, if the youths advance their participation and involvement in the entire process.

However, no matter how we may see our lives today, there’s a better day ahead, so no need to retreat. We have the power to change our present predicament, if we just make the simple sacrifice to vote wisely.The only means to achieve this freedom without violence can only be actualized through the PVC. Let’s get it ready,because power truly belongs to the people. Happy Democracy day,” he wrote.

I Go Dye has been actively involved in the crusade for change and good governance through his activities on social media where he has written several letters and epistles to the youths and the power that be.