By David Odama

As the nation commemorate this year’s Democracy Day, Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has asked Nigerians to sustained the nation’s democracy, ensure good governance through the collection of their PVCs to enable them exercise their civic rights in the country.

The Speaker in a statement by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna described the June 12 as unique and historic in the nation’s democratic journey.

” The speaker while felicitating with President Muhammadu Buhari, governor’s of various states others involved in the strengthening of Democratic institutions and the entire citizenry said “23 years of democratic journey was worth celebrating but cautioned Nigerians and it’s leaders against actions and inactions that were capable of truncating the developing democracy in the country.

“Let me facilitate with President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Abdullahi Sule, others involved in the process of democracy and the entire citizens on this year’s democracy day celebration and advised the people especially those who did not have Permanent Voters Card PVC to ensure that they get considering its benefits in the democratic dispensation.

“That is where we can have the strength, capacity to determine who to govern us continue to inspire hope as we deal with the situation at hand. Apart from the freedom that democracy brings, we should continue to build on the greater hope ahead of us”, the speaker declared”.