By David Odama

As the nation commemorate this year’s Democracy Day,  Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly,  Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has asked  Nigerians  to  sustained the nation’s democracy, ensure good governance  through the collection of  their PVCs to enable them exercise their civic rights in the country.

The Speaker in a statement by his Press Secretary,  Jibrin Gwamna  described  the June 12  as unique and historic in the nation’s  democratic journey.

” The speaker while felicitating with President Muhammadu Buhari, governor’s of various states  others involved in the  strengthening of Democratic institutions and the entire citizenry said  “23 years of democratic journey was  worth celebrating but cautioned Nigerians and it’s leaders against actions and inactions that were capable of truncating the  developing  democracy in the country.

“Let me facilitate with President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Abdullahi Sule, others involved in the process of democracy and the entire citizens on this year’s democracy day celebration and advised the people especially those who did not have Permanent Voters Card PVC to ensure that they get considering its benefits in the democratic dispensation.

“That is where we can  have the strength, capacity to determine who to govern  us continue to inspire hope as we deal with the situation at hand. Apart from the freedom that democracy brings, we  should continue to build on the greater hope ahead of us”, the speaker declared”.

