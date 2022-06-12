By Miftaudeen Raji

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended political parties in Nigeria for peaceful conduct of party primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Buhari made the commendation, Sunday, while delivering a national address, commemorating Nigeria’s 30 years of transition to Democracy.

The June 12th, 2023 Democracy Anniversary marks exactly 30 years from the 1993 Presidential election, won by Chief M.K.O Abiola, but was annulled by former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.



Buhari, who described the primaries as peaceful and orderly, noted that those who won were magnanimous in their victories, while those who lost were gracious in defeat, adding that those aggrieved opted to seek judicial justice as opposed to jungle justice.



He said he was hopeful that Nigeria could achieve the record of peaceful primaries, adding that the signs so far were positive.

He said, “I followed the party primaries closely from the state level to the Presidential level. I was very impressed to see across all the political parties that, most candidates ran issued based campaigns. The language and tone throughout were on the whole measured and controlled.



According to the President, another positive that came from the 2022 party primaries was the significant increase in women and youth particularly across all parties.

“I was very pleased to see this development. This augurs well for the future. These trends clearly show the level of maturity our democracy has achieved in the last 23 years,” he said.

As we move into the general election campaign season, however, Buhari urged political parties, politicians and voters to sustain mature attitude to campaigning and ultimately, voting.

He said, “We must never see it as a “do or die” affair. We must all remember democracy is about the will of the majority. There must be winners and losers.”