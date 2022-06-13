By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Peter Adejoh has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 2022 Democracy Day celebration describing Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state as one of the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy for his forthright stance on nagging national issues.

Dr. Adejoh in congratulatory message issued in Makurdi to mark the day, rejoiced with Nigerians on the occasion and for the 23 years of uninterrupted democracy in the country.



He commended Nigerians “for ushering in an era of a government of the people by the people, and for the people 23 years ago and ensuring its sustenance and growth despite obvious challenges.”

While emphasising that democracy remained the best form of government, Dr. Adejoh urged Nigerians to “continue to improve on the nation’s democracy.”

Counting the gains of the last 23 years, he commended all past and present leaders of the country at all levels for sustaining democracy in the country.

He also congratulated the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba for their contributions in strengthening the institutions of democracy saying “Governor Ortom remains one of the heroes of our democracy for his forthright stance on issues of national importance.”

Dr. Adejoh also used the occasion to call on all Nigerians who were yet to obtain their voters card to take advantage of the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to registered and be eligible to vote in next year’s general election.