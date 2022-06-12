.

By Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

HUMAN rights activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, Weekend, said that the struggles of Chief Moshood Abiola for a democratic Nigerian Society, after 30 years, remains stunted.

He alleged that those who annulled the June 12, 1993 which disfavored MKO Abiola, are the same “elements” depriving Nigeria of a more progressive, inclusive and democratic society.

Sowore, while addressing Journalists in Abuja, advised Nigerians not to go the direction of leaders who have carried out actions against the progress and growth of the country.

He, however, begged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, to vote out those he described as “enemies of our democracy.”

His words: “During the June 12 1993 election saga I was 22-year-old university student at the University of Lagos (here with Chief MKO Abiola the winner of the historic election).

“We had plans for a future that was about a true democratic society, now largely stunted by the same elements that annulled the election.

“All the struggle(s) fell on our shoulders to defend democracy which the military led by Ibrahim Babangida and his civilian collaborators were sabotaging.

“Today is a reminder of what we as young people did to bring an end to military dictatorship and the call of duty again to ensure that the enemies of our “democracy” are not emboldened again to keep abusing our democracy.

“By 2023, it would have been 30 years since these struggles started and were consistently fought! Don’t let’s forget how we got here and why we must not travel further with those who directly participated or those who were and have remained complicit in these acts against our collective humanity!”

Earlier, Sowore emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, for the 2023 general election.

He, however, stepped down as the AAC national chairman, a position he recently earned through a court judgement.