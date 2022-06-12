.

By Gabriel Olawale, LAGOS

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, expressed mixed feelings over the state of democracy in Nigeria, saying the last 22 years has not been that fulfilling.

Speaking during the commemoration of June 12, organised by the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Adams said that there are issues that need to be resolved urgently.

His words: “I make bold to say that the last 22 years of democracy has not been that fulfilling. It is not fulfilling because there are issues that need to be resolved urgently.”

“I agree democracy all over the world is evolving. It is always work in progress, however, there is urgent need for us to renegotiate the existence of this country. Nigeria’s federating units must be restructured into regionalism to allow the regions to develop at their own pace.

“Today, Nigeria is divided along religion and ethnic lines. Insecurity remains a big challenge across the country. The attack on worshipers in Owo last Sunday was nothing but premeditated. I condemned the attack totally.”

Adams, who is the National Coordinator, OPC Worldwide, said that the attackers had their way when there was no structure to take care of the security architecture.

He said: “Unfortunately, the Owo attack truly showed how helpless the Nigerian police are in combating crimes.

Speaking on MKO’s victory during the 1993 presidential elections, Adams said: “The good thing about the June 12 story is that in spite of all the challenges, it taught us about courage, tenacity and resilience as the best way to fight for a cause. It also taught us that the struggle for a better society is like a journey that begins with lots of uncertainties but ends in glory.”

On his part, the Guest Speaker at the Occasion, Professor Ayo Olakotun from the Department of Political Science, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, said that Nigeria is not practicing federal system of government but unitary system which is not serving the country well.

Speaking on the topic ‘Making Regionalism an effective Panacea for Nigeria’s problem’, he said: “We need to go back to regionalism, what we have now is feeding bottle federalism in which state go to Abuja to collect allocation. That cannot guarantee a better future for the country.”