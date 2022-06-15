By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has lauded the bravery of one of its members, Ejiro Otarigho, who recently averted a major tanker explosion disaster in a densely populated area of Agbarho town, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, saying Otarigho’s feat is a pointer that the Union’s “Safety on Wheel” training is beginning to yield positive results.

NUPENG in a statement by its President and General Secretary, Prince Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, among others, said “We profoundly commend him for his sheer bravery and courage in averting a major disaster and immeasurable calamity that would have resulted in huge loss of lives and destruction of millions of both private and public properties, while putting his personal safety and life at stake by driving a burning fully loaded Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, Truck from a densely populated area in Agbarho town, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State to an environmentally secured riverside, at the outskirt of the town.

“This singular incident of heroic behaviour of Ejiro Otarigho goes to further justify the returns and outcomes of the high level of training Tanker Drivers are annually exposed to, with “Safety on Wheel” as the theme, being organized by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, branch of the Union in conjunction with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC. We are pleased that our efforts are yielding good results.

“There is no doubt whatsoever, that, comrade Ejiro exhibited rare courage in averting a major disaster that would have brought misery to many families through all odds and at the risk of his life in driving the truck to that secured riverside before jumping out in order for the tanker to burnout and we cannot appreciate him well enough.

“Thank you, Ejiro Otarigho, for being a great lives saver; your uncommon courage shall remain indelible in the annals of our great Union and the nation in general.”