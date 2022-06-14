.

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

URHOBO Progress Union, UPU, has applauded what it described, as the unusual selflessness of Mr. Ejiro Otarigho by prioritizing others over his safety in Saturday’s petroleum tanker explosion at Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The Urhobo apex socio-cultural organization, in a statement by its President General, Olorogun Moses Taiga, described Otarigho, the driver of the tanker as a true Urhobo hero of the twenty-first century and and a real-life Superman, thanking God for the safety of lives in the tanker explosion.

The statement noted Otarigho demonstrated uncommon selflessness, sacrifice, and bravery by driving a blazing oil tanker that contained the substance away from a densely populated residential area to a sparsely populated area to reduce the amount of damage it would create if it exploded.

The statement read: “Otarigho’s sacrifice and courageous conduct is deeply appreciated by the UPU. We praise his insight to preserve humanity and rescue the lives and properties of thousands of Agbarho residents, as well as avert a massive oil fire tragedy in Urhobo territory.

“As terrifying as it is, Otarigho’s heroism is a statement of the character of his personality. Our wonderful son exemplified unusual selflessness by prioritizing others over his interests, safety, and even his young family, at great risk to his life.”

The statement added: “there are no words to express the depth of our thankfulness. His selflessness is something we admire.

“The Urhobo Nation will be eternally grateful to him for ensuring the safety of the Urhobo people and other Nigerians in the Agbarho Kingdom.

“Posterity records Ejiro Otarigho’s gallantry, and it has a distinct and deserving position in Urhobo Nation, Delta State, Nigeria, and beyond in popular and traditional tales about valour and heroism. We salute him.”