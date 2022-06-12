HRM Owoupele Danladi Foubiri, Ph.D (Urology), Angulu 1 (middle) and chiefs of the kingdom in a group photograph at Uduophori community during his three-day familiarisation tour of the kingdom.

By Chancel Sunday

The Ebenana-owei of Tarakiri Kingdom in Patani Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Owoupele Danladi Foubiri, MD, Ph.D, Angulu 1, yesterday, embarked on a tour of communities in his kingdom with the assurance of peace, unity and development of the kingdom.

Foubiri gave the assurance during his visit to the three communities constituting the kingdom, namely Odorubu, Uduophori and Adobu, stressing that Tarakiri Kingdom in Delta State would remain indivisible and assured subjects of his protection and care.

Addressing subjects in various communities, the monarch said: “I deemed it necessary to embark on this familiarization tour of communities in the kingdom, I pray for unity and peace to reign, as well as development to thrive in our kingdom.

“I want to let you know that I have decided to give proper burial to our late hero, Chief Hitler Agboro of Odorubu community, who has been missing till today while on his way to attend a court case between Tarakiri and Ughelli Kingdoms in 2004, his name shall be immortalized for his efforts for the kingdom.

“If there’s anybody or gathering any where planning to cause disunity in our kingdom, that plan will backfire in Jesus Name because Tarakiri Kingdom in Delta State has come to stay”.

Earlier in their various addresses, president-general of Odorubu community, Comrade James Orogun, Amanana-owei of Uduophori, Chief Jacob Egbe/chiefs of the community and the chiefs of Adobu, thanked the monarch and his entourage for deeming it necessary to visit his subjects.

They also thanked the executive chairman of Patani Local Government Area, Delta State, Hon. Isaac Aguanah, for gracing the occasion.

In their presentations, the communities said: “We are ever grateful to God Almighty for making it possible for Tarakiri Kingdom to take its rightful place in the comity of traditional rulers in Delta State, as well as the occupation of this long vacant stool by an illustrious son of the kingdom.

“We’re ever loyal to your stool as our royal father and we pray God Almighty to give you wisdom from above to enable you pilot affairs of the kingdom”.

Side-attractions of the familiarization tour include Urhobo cultural dance, wrestling, tug-of-war, Ijaw Owigiri dance and special dance by female Youth Corpers servicing in the kingdom.

However, Aguanah tasked people of the kingdom to speak in one voice to disallow politicians plant disunity among them, stressing “the people of Tarakiri must come together and must not allow all doctrines to confuse them.”