The National Executive and the entire members of Chief Arah Movement for Sheriff 2023 has said the emergence of Sheriff Oborevwori as the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, in Delta State confirmed that he is accepted across the state.

It also said the group would work for his emergence as governor of Delta State in 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement by Chief Arah Christian, Campaign Chairman, Obi Adigheji Henchard, Campaign Coordinator, and Mrs Omovevah Uzezi.

The statement reads:”On behalf of the good people of Delta State we felicitate with the Delta State House of Assembly Speaker RT Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for the landslide victory he recorded with a wide margin.”

Also speaking, Chief Christian Arah, said:

“The unmatchable victory God granted to you RT Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori our principal at the polls which is the first phase of the electioneering process is a confirmation of the fact that Deltans across the three senatorial districts truly love and desire Sheriff Oborevwori to be at the helm of affairs of our dear Delta State in 2023.”

On his part, Henchard, said: ” We the National Executive and the entire members of Arah Movement For Sheriff 2023 sincerely join the teaming supporters of RT Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to celebrate his victory, which is a clear signal that the party chose to reward the excellent work he has been doing as a quintessential law maker per excellence.

“We would work assiduously round the clock with thousands of his supporters to ensure that Sheriff Oborevwori emerges as the governor of Delta State come 2023.”

Mrs Omovevah Uzezi, the Secretary of the Group, Comrade lbi Bernand Otuvogho , Mobilizing Officer, Comrade Solomon Onoruerome, Publicity Officer and Mrs Ufuoma Essi ldesoh, Woman Leader in their various goodwill messages described the electoral victory of Sheriff Oborevwori as a victory very well deserved.