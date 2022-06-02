.

Citing the sterling performance of the Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the Deputy Senate President at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, founder of Edafe Onokpite Foundation, Comrade Edafe Onokpite has said the People’s Democratic Party PDP will be roundly defeated by DSP Omo Agege, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, DSP Omo Agege.

Onokpite, who was speaking with newsmen in Agbarho Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, was reacting to a publication in Vanguard by the PDP, which boasted that the party will win hands down in the 2023 general elections.

According to Onakpite, both Obarisi Senator Ovie Omo Agege and Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the PDP are prominent sons of the Urhobo nation and as such the best will win on account of their track records, therefore DSP Omo-Agege stands the better chance.

According to him, “It is only God that gives power and as such PDP should not be bragging, “We are going to market and sell our candidate: Obarisi Ovie Omo Agege Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the people of Delta State. We are going to showcase his achievements within the period he has been in office and let the people of Delta State make their choice come 2023.”