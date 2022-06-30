•Ogboru

A socio-political group in Delta State, Grassroots Concerned Citizens, GCC, has called on Delta State people to rally round Chief Great Ogboru, governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the state.

The group, which congratulated Ogboru on his emergence, in a statement by its Chairman and Secretary of GCC, Mr. Johnson Akpoveta and Emeni Ndukwe respectively, said that they identify with Ogboru’s courage in contesting another election having lost several times in the past.

They said: “His ‘never give up spirit’ is highly commendable and will yield the desired result come 2023. Ogboru definitely has something to offer Deltans hence his persistence in the race thus far.

“As the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State has failed us woefully despite the huge sums of money allocated to the state thus far, we need the likes of Ogboru, who is a successful businessman to steer the ship of the state in 2023.

“Ogboru’s popularity cannot be questioned or underestimated. He believes that Deltans are capable of achieving success and perform to their optimum if provided the right environment and unalloyed support. Ogboru has a workable manifesto for the three senatorial districts.