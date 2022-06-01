Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege

A forum of former student leaders in Delta State has reiterated their support for the All Progressive Congress APC governorship candidate in the state, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, noting that he has the required educational credentials and requisite experience to transform the state.

Electorates will be educated on why educational credentials and working experience should be considered as criteria for selecting a candidate.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Asaba, the Coordinator of the Former student leaders forum Kennedy Tabuko vows that the group will not allow persons without capability of any form to lead the state in 2023.

“We adopted Ovie Omo- Agege because he possesses the needed required expertises and other basic credentials that will aid the transformation process in the state.

“No doubt, 2023 is the best time to get it right in Delta state, which will also reflect in subsequent government if Omo- Agege is elected.

” The transformation of our state depends on the choice of the candidate, which is within our reach because Lagos and other states that are working are being governed by persons with expertise and basic credentials”.