The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor has congratulated the Executive Chairmen of Khana and Gokana Local Government Areas, Dr. Bariere Thomas and Hon Confidence Deko respectively on their numerous achievements recorded within the space of one year in office.

He said he was impressed by the strides recorded by the duo ranging from security, sports, ICT, education and other infrastructural developments.

In Khana, Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor in his goodwill message on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area, said he was happy to be associated with the administration of Dr. Bariere.

He praised him for fighting and reducing insecurity in Khana to the barest minimum.

“For me, he has done marvelously well, but the biggest project he has done is keeping peace in Khana LGA and I urge him to keep it up”, Dum Dekor said.

Rt. Hon. Dum Dekor who is the Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities in the House of Representatives, during the cerebration of Hon. Deko’s one year anniversary in Gokana, expressed gratitude to Hon. Deko and the people of Gokana for their cooperation and continued support, promising that as their representative at the National Assembly, he will continue to support every programme and activity geared towards providing dividends of democracy to the people.

The federal lawmaker asked the Council Chairman to nominate a constituency project to be sited in Gokana, and promised to execute it for the people.

He admonished Gokana people to reciprocate the efforts of the Council Chairman to ensure that peace is sustained in the area.