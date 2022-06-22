By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Director General of Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organization, Alhaji Semiu Sodipo, has debunked the claim of the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, that 5,000 loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

Sodipo, in a release issued on Thursday by the Media Director of the organization, Afolabi Orekoya, said there was no truth in the purported report that loyalists of the PDP governorship candidate decamped to the APC.

According to him, the governor and his supporters only made the assertion in their dreams, arguing that the outrageous figures of defectors surpassed the actual number of party members in the wards of the local government, thus putting a lie to the claims by Abiodun and his handlers.

“How could any rational person claim that 5,000 people decamped from just three wards in Iperu? What is the total number of all registered members of the party in the three wards?”, Sodipo queried.

He added: “It is unfortunate that this is the kind of leadership that runs the affairs of a great state like Ogun. In setting the records straight, it should be stated that only one member from Ward 4 who is currently undergoing punishment for disloyalty to the party and indiscipline; he could not conform with the rules of being of good character as provided by our party but found indulgence from their party, you know birds of same feathers will flock together.

“We have no record of any of our standing and faithful members joining any other party, it is just one of their usual lies and propaganda”, Sodipo explained.

The DG further stated that the PDP was not bothered nor perturbed as the people of Ogun State are used to the usual failed promises of this present government of APC by which they have destroyed and bastardized the economy, security and all other sectors.

He made reference to the ongoing seven-day ultimatum given by the workers of the state as a result of the failed promises earlier made to them by the governor.

He, therefore, advised the state government to rather work on its image in the few months left for it and try to fulfil some of the previously bandied promises to workers and the general public.