File photo

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Disturbed by the incessant killings and abductions of innocent travelers along the Kaduna- Birnin-Gwari highway, a royal father and the ‘Dan Lawal Birnin-Gwari, Alhaji Abdurauf Zubairu, has advised that travelers should boycott the road, for now, pending when the security situation improves.

He told the BBC Hausa Service yesterday that before the Tuesday attack by terrorists along that road, the terrorists had attacked neighboring communities and farm settlements across the emirate, disrupting farming activities and causing mayhem among the locals.

Corroborating Dan Lawal, a group, Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, said the emirate had been under siege within the past four days.

In a statement by the group’s Chairman, Ibrahim Abubakar, the group explained that on 31st May, 2022, terrorists along Birnin-Gwari- Kaduna highway intercepted a convoy of motorists with security escorts between Kuriga and Manini near Udawa and unspecified number of people were abducted and into the bush.

According to the statement “In the last four days terrorists have laid siege on motorists on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway, abducting and killing many innocent citizens, yet people have been silent about it with no reportage of the ugly situation or move by the authorities to address the deteriorating security around Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway.

“In the sad event today, eight vehicles were set ablaze by the terrorists, while unspecified number of innocent motorists mostly women and children were abducted and taken into the bush by the terrorists for ransom. It is clear that unholy marriage of bandits and Ansaru (Boko Haram) has declared a total war on our people, yet the political will by the authorities to honour their oaths of office to protect lives and properties of our citizens remains a mirage.”

“We had always appreciated efforts of security personnel in their passion to curtail the precarious insecurity bedevilling Birnin-Gwari general area. But, our people have reached a point of no return; hence the need for the people of Birnin-Gwari and communities along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway to halt with immediate effect traveling on this notorious highway from tomorrow till security situation improves.”

Vanguard News Nigeria