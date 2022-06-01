.

‘Ansaru, bandits declare total war on B/Gwari” -Group

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Disturbed about incessant killings and abductions along the Kaduna- Birnin-Gwari highway, the title holder of ‘Dan Lawal Birnin-Gwari, Alhaji Abdurauf Zubairu has advised that travellers should desist from travelling on that road for now, until when the security situation improves.

He told the BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday, that before the Tuesday attack by terrorists along that road, the terrorists had attacked neighboring communities and farm settlements across the emirate, distrupting farming activities and causing mayhem among the locals.

Corroborating what ‘Dan Lawal had said, a group,Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance,said the emirate had been under siege within the past 4 days.

In a statement signed by the group’s Chairman,Ibrahim Abubakar Nigeria, the group explained that on 31st May, 2022, terrorists along Birnin-Gwari- Kaduna highway intercepted a convoy of motorists with security escorts between Kuriga and Manini near Udawa and preyed on unspecified number of people that were abducted into the bush.

” In the last four days terrorists had lay siege on motorists on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway, abducting as well as killing and wounded many innocent citizens, yet our people are reduced to silence mode with no reportage of the ugly situation nor any move by the authorities to show concerned on the deteriorating security around Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway.”

“In the sad event today, eight vehicles were set ablaze by the terrorists, while unaccounted number of innocent motorists mostly women and Children were waylaid into the bush by the terrorists for ransom.”

“It is evidently, clear, that, unholy marriage of bandits and Ansaru ( Boko Haram) has declared a total war on our people, yet the political will by the authorities to honour their oaths of office to protect Lives and Property of our citizens remains a mirage.”

“While politicians are engaged on their mission to clinch power comes Twenty-twenty-three, none of the gladiators seeking for elections has any agenda of emancipating our people from the bondage of terrorists and miscreants. Moreso, none of this politicians deem it fit to visit Birnin-Gwari to either see delegates, but rather called delegates to Kaduna for consultations.”

“We had always appreciate efforts of security personnel in their passion to curtailed the precarious Insecurity bedeviling Birnin-Gwari general area. But, our people has reach a point of no return, hence the need for the people of Birnin-Gwari and communities along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway to halt with immediate effect traveling on this notorious highway from tomorrow till security situation improves.”

“This organization hereby advise all our citizens to exercise maximum restraint and obey all rules of the land and seclude themselves in prayers for Allah intervention to deal with the terrorists and their collaborators within our communities. Equally, we pray for safe return of our people mostly women and Children that were abducted.”

“We are citizens of this country and not prodigal sons that were left wandering, like ” Sheep’s without Shepherd”. Enough is Enough,” the group said.