By Helen Orok

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution, PHED, Plc has raised the alarm over alleged assault on its workers by armed policemen attached to a popular politician and a bakery owner in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, over unpaid electricity bills.

PHED in a petition to the state Police Commissioner over the attack, lamented that the politician (name withheld) whose bakery facility was indebted to PHED, ordered his police security guards to beat up the PHED staff for attempting to disconnect his facility.

PHED’s Head, Corporate Communications, John Anonyai, said the affected staff, including a female staff and a serving Youth Corps member were attacked by the bakery facility owner’s security personnel while on official duty at his premises in Calabar, where his bakery was located to ascertain whether they were truly indebted to PHED or not .

He added: “A video footage captured the policemen whose identities are yet to be confirmed flogging and molesting the PHED staff on the orders of their principal.

“The MD/CEO of PHED, Dr. Henry Ajagbawa has decried the latest assault on the staff of the company. informing that the company has petitioned the Commissioner of Police in the state.”

and that he will take every step necessary to ensure that justice is served the politician and his bakery facility, insisting that every naira owned the company will be paid or the property will remain disconnected.