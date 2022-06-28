The lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, Senator Francis Alimikhena, on Tuesday, urged security operatives to go after those who kidnapped and killed Rev Father Christopher Odia and bring them to book.

Senator Alimkhena, in a condolence message, described Odia’s death as shocking adding that those behind the killing have “incurred God’s wrath.”

The lawmaker said: “I received the news of the death of Rev. Father ODIA with shock. A very painful death at a time he is needed most.

“God’s judgment is invoked upon those behind the sudden death of God’s elect. They have incurred God’s wrath.

“The late Rev. Fr. Odia Christopher, of St Michael Catholic Church, Ikabigbo Uzairue was a brilliant and knowledgeable Priest who dedicated himself to helping others to discover their purpose in life.

“There’s no doubt that his sojourn in God’s vineyard has been most remarkable. He made indelible marks and contributed to the growth and advancement of the Gospel. His robust and insightful teachings have endeared him to the Christian community in and outside Edo State.

“I condemn in totality, the way and manner he was Kidnapped and killed. Surely the government will unearth those behind this evil act.

“I condole with his immediate family, the St Michael Catholic Church Ikabigbo, Rev Fathers.”