Nothing else matters to music legend and entertainer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, otherwise known as D’banj as he assumes the legendary status in the music industry other than using the occasion of his birthday to show love to people.

From the way the Kokomaster was celebrated by his wife, Lineo and recieved by numerous fans and colleagues, one could tell that D’banj truly is loved by many.

At his 42nd birthday, held at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, top industry elite as well as business executives gathered to celebrate one of Nigeria’s finest Afrobeats musician.

The birthday celebration was a day many had looked forward to with D’banj also ensuring that no stone was left unturned.

The event doubled as the unveiling of a new platform under his widely known CREAM platform, called CREAM DELA CREAM.

Speaking about the platform, D’banj explained what CREAM stands for as well as what CREAM DELA CREAM is all about, saying”CREAM is an acronym that stands for Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music. The CREAM platform is a digital platform also the gateway to a creative hub of Africa.”

He added that people can upload their contents from anywhere in the world and get discovered.

According to him, every week there are three to four different categories of items to bid for. And for the month of June, there is sum of 100 thousand naira to be won every day.

“The lucky winner is the person with lowest unique number”, D’banj said.



Speaking about CREAM DELA CREAM D’banj said ‘it is a monthly event where we showcase talents that have been discovered from the CREAM platform. We have waited this long to have the right platform to showcase them. This is what CREAM DELA CREAM is all about.’