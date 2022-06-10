D’Banj @42

Award-winning singer, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’banj marked his 42nd birthday yesterday at the EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In commemoration of his birthday, the talented singer splashed 1million naira to a lucky fan named Joseph Victor.

According to D’banj, the winner emerged after participating in a contest – bidding for lowest unique number on Cream Delta Cream, a product under the cream platform owned by the artiste.

The occasion was graced by his friends and and colleagues in the entertainment industry, among which include IK Osagioduwa, Wande Coal, Ikechukwu, YCee, Beverly Osu as well as DJ Obi, who serenaded the guests with good music while the moment lasted.

Highlights of the birthday party were the moment finalists of the Nigerian Idol season seven, thrilled guests with their performance of his song, Oliver Twist.

Recall the famous artiste is one of the judges on the Nigerian Idol show.