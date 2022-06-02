Over 20 years ago, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization proposed a day to recognise the importance of milk and its role in human life and health. These celebrations are themed around good food, health, livelihood, and sustainability.

Since 2001, this celebration of dairy every year on 1st June has been a worldwide phenomenon. Countries, dairy brands, and dairy lovers all over the world do not miss out on the chance to make known the goodness and benefits of dairy to all and sundry.

As one of the leading dairy brands in Nigeria, Dano Milk Nigeria has consistently championed the World Milk Day celebration for over 5 years.

This year, Dano Milk Nigeria decided to celebrate World Milk Day with the theme, Milk it to Enjoy it! This is meant to show that when it comes to certain meals, milking it is the best way to go. And, in keeping with the brand’s Go For It message of almost 1 year, it also shows that opportunities are meant to be milked for maximum enjoyment.

The brand launched celebrations on 18th May 2022 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, by sharing fun facts about milk with their audience.

Dano Milk Nigeria also used this opportunity to enlighten the audience about Dairy sustainability and healthy practices on how to make the earth a safer place.

Some of the sustainable practices they highlighted include: tips on how to reduce wastage by storing dairy products appropriately; informing people on the benefits of reusing used containers to reduce littering in the environment. The audience were also urged to get creative by recycling old items and find new ways to make it useful around the house.

This was followed by the Dano Sip Challenge from the 23rd to the 30th of May. It was an exciting exercise where fans were invited to answer fun questions with their family and friends about their milk consumption habits by sipping from a glass of milk.

On 1st of June, the brand put out a video that shows the satisfaction that comes with adding milk to meals. The video featured the Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner, Whitemoney and the recent winner of the Best Actress in a drama at the AMVCAs, Osas Ighodaro amongst others.

Other activities carried out by Dano Milk Nigeria to mark World Milk Day included a digital activation where fans were rewarded with lots of goodies including one month’s supply of Dano Milk.

The brand also organised a World Milk Day rally across different locations in Lagos. Markets and modern trade activations were not left out as well.

Major markets in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Akure, Enugu, Onitsha and Ilorin were visited and consumers were rewarded with mouth watering gifts to commemorate World Milk Day.

The Arla Dano staff also took part in the exciting activities all through the day as they were involved in various charitable donations, giving out cartons of milk to underserved communities and the less privileged.

It all culminated in a worthwhile celebration, giving tribute to milk, the mother of all dairy and the supplier of a lot of our necessary nutrients.

We join Dano Milk Nigeria and all milk lovers out to raise a glass to another wonderful year of celebrating milk and enjoying dairy!

To learn more about the Dano Milk Nigeria family, visit www.dano.com.ng