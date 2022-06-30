Adesen- Efeviroro

Olorogun Dafe Dandolor has commended the commissioner for science and technology in Delta State, Mrs. Jennifer Adesen- Efeviroro for her massive contribution to the development of the ministry of science and technology in the state.

Speaking on Adesen- Efeviroro‘s one year in office as commissioner for science and technology, Dandolor described her appointment as well deserved with the multiple outputs reflecting around the state’s tech industries.

He also commended her, for her immense contributions to the growth of the ministry in the State and for making women in politics proud.

“Delta state is growing at a fast pace in the tech industries with the various programs sponsored by the State government through the ministry of science and technology.

“I commend Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for appointment Mrs. Jennifer Adesen- Efeviroro and urged him to appoint more persons with expertise and captivity to enable the transformation of our state in no distance time”.