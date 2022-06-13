By Lawani Mikairu

Dana Air has announced that it is partnering with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on the maiden edition of the FAAN National Aviation Conference (FNAC) scheduled to hold from 14th to 17th of June, at the international conference center Abuja.

As a partner of the conference with the theme : Advancing the frontiers of Possibilities for Safe, Secure, and Profitable Air Transport, Dana Air is providing discounted air fares to the organisers, participants, delegates and partners to the conference.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the spokesperson of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa said, ” Dana Air is proud to work with the organisers of the FAAN conference and this speaks volume of what we stand for as an airline.”

According to Kingsley, ” FAAN is a worthy partner agency and as a proudly Nigerian airline, we are committed to supporting any initiative to promote a safe and secure air transport in Nigeria.”

”We are once again poised to offer superior flight services to the organisers, delegates, and all participants at the conference.

To avail the discount, the delegates and participants are advised to register online at www.conference.faan.gov.ng and contact Dana Air via designated phone, emails or FAAN travel desk with evidence of registration.”

Dana Air is one of the leading airlines with a varied fleet of 9 aircraft and daily flight from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri.