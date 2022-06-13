The Chief Executive Officer of Dan Dolor Limited, chief Dafe Dan Dolor, has felicitated with Olorogun Humphrey Oyeye on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

Dan Dolor in a congratulatory message described Oyeye as one of the most reliable leaders from Delta State in the United Kingdom.

“Oyeye’s leadership qualities and style have reflected in his relationship with younger Deltans in the United Kingdom. Which has aided the development of our community over here.

“I join other well-wishers to celebrate our leader and brother on this special occasion.

“I pray that the Almighty God continue to bless and protect our brother as he moves higher in his career “.