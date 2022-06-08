A renowned Chartered Accountant and the All Progressive Congress (APC), Delta Central Senatorial Candidate, Chief Ede Dafinone has congratulated the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the newly-elected APC presidential candidate on his victory during the party primary.

Chief Dafinone in a statement personally signed on Wednesday, also congratulated the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta State’s APC governorship candidate and other APC candidates across the state, urging them to build a strong force to take over Delta come 2023.

He said the former Lagos State Governor, “has the capacity to take Nigeria to the next level.”

Recall that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday polled 1271 votes to emerge the winner of the party’s presidential primary of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in next year’s election.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group chairman also congratulated other aspirants for their maturity before and during the exercise.

“I must commend the party for their orderliness and respect for the Constitution. It was a family affair but what is before us now is the challenge to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people. The primary today is one of No Victor, No Vanquished, and this victory is for us all.”

Dafinone who is the chairman of the Sapele-Okpe Community Land Trust Association called on Nigerians to support all APC candidates across the country in order to enable the party to consolidate on the gains recorded in the past 7 years.

“Senator Tinubu must not relent in making Nigeria a better place, he will certainly improve on what President Buhari is doing. I trust he has the capacity to make things better for all Nigerians.

“He must also reach out to other aspirants because the time begins now. Let’s not relent in working hard for our great party. I urge all our party members and Nigerians to rally support for Senator Tinubu in the Presidential elections in 2023.”

Dafinone stated further that APC in Delta under the leadership of Senator Omo-Agege is now positioned to take over the reins of governance from the PDP in 2023 and provide better management of the resources of the State.