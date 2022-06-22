Hon. (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has commended the Mabo Foundation/ Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC) USA for giving back to the country through their humanitarian gesture.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this in Lagos on Monday after a medical facility tour with NAPAC group in conjunction with the Oncology Unit of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The group was led by a member of NAPAC and Mabo Foundation, Dr. Toyin Opesanmi and Dr. Eniola Ogunmefun.

The NIDCOM Chairman acknowledged the effors of the group and welcomed the initiatives of the Diaspora especially in the area of medical mission.

The Chairman, who was excited about the exploits of Nigerians across the globe, said harnessing their potentials would be a major catalyst for growth and national development.

Earlier, the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, LUTH, Prof. W. L. Adeyemo, representing the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Chris Bode, welcomed the group and informed them of the upgrade of the health infrastructures at the Hospital Complex and the activities of the personnel as well.

Both Messrs Opeyemi and Ogunmefun expressed their willingness to collaborate with the Cancer Unit of LUTH on the treatment of indigent patients; donation of modern equipment to ease treatment of patients and further training of Doctors on the treatment of cancer.

They said the major aim of the initiative was to give back to the country and help the humanity in the area of medical field.

Others in attendance at the occasion include Dr. Yewande Oshodi ( Deputy Chairman Medical Advisory Committee), Dr Ayodeji Oluwole ( Deputy Chairman Medical Advisory Committee Clinical Services), Dr Habeebu Mohammed Yakubu ( HOD radiotherapy, LUTH Lead Oncology, NSIA Cancer Centre and Dr. Adeseye Akinsete (Pediatric Ematology/Oncology LUTH).

Others were Mr. Adegoke kehinde (Deputy Director Clinical pathology laboratory services and Collaborative researcher with NAPAC/Mabo Foundation, Mrs Temitope Vanlary(Chief Medical Laboratory Scientist and a collaborative Researcher with NAPAC/Mabo Foundation), Dr Adewunmi Alabi (Consultant Clinical and Radiation Oncologist NSIA LUTH cancer center) and Dr Tomi Kogo (Clinical Services Manager NSIA LUTH cancer center).

The Management took Dr Dabiri-Erewa and the team round the hospital facilities which include the Dialysis Department, the Pediatric Department, the NSIA LUTH Cancer Center.