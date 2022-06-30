Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam, Secretary-General of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation has praised Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran for his support to the organization, even as he seeks his support in order to have its programmes approved at the next meeting of council of ministers.

Ambassador Imam, who is currently on his maiden visit to Iran, briefed the President on the various activities and initiatives of D-8 Organization since his assumption of office in January this year.

He stressed that his vision, amongst others, was to prioritize increased intra-D-8 trade, adding that he was also determined to enhance the visibility of the organization in member-countries through project implementation, while efforts would be made to forge and strengthen partnership with selected international organizations.

Welcoming Imman, Raisi appreciated Imam on his enlightened vision for the D-8 organization and expressed Iran’s readiness to promote stronger cooperation and share its knowledge, best practices, and experiences in various sectors, where Iran has achieved tremendous successes in recent years even as he added that Iran was ready to share its experiences also in the area of scientific and technological research, especially areas connected to Nano technology, medical sciences and biotechnology.

H, however, called on D-8 Organization to explore its un-utilized potentials and promote knowledge-based economy among its members.

While expressing his immense appreciation for the audience granted him, the Secretary-General praised the unwavering commitment of the Government of Iran to the D-8 organization and its active participation in all its activities.

He noted that in recognition of the role of Iran in the D-8, the country plays host to two most important of D8’s affiliate institutions — the D-8 International University in Hamedan and the D-8 Technology Transfer and Exchange Network in Tehran.

He noted that the two institutions play critical role in fostering education and human resource development, as well as sharing of technology among D-8 member countries.

Imam congratulated the Government for its achievements in science and technology and assured that efforts would be intensified to enhance further cooperation among member-states in all fronts, during his tenure.

Finally, he informed his host that plans are underway to establish D-8 Youth Council to tap into the potentials of the youth population of D-8 member countries even as he solicited the support of the Government to ensure the proposal is endorsed at the next Meeting of the D-8 Council of Ministers, scheduled to be held on 27 July 2022, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.