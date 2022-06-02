The President of Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), Engineer Habu Gumel (5th R) and representative of the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jonathan Bacon (5th L) pose for group photograph with some NOC and British High Commission officials after the meeting in Abuja

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), has assured the nation’s contingent to the fast-approaching Commonwealth Games in Birmingham that they would not suffer any form of visa hitches if they meet prescribed visa requirements and deadline for submission.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games also known as Birmingham 2022 will hold in England from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

The president of the NOC, Engr Habu Gumel made this known yesterday in Abuja after a parley which held at the ANOCA building (housing NOC office),between the NOC and the British High Commissioner, represented by Jonathan Bacon, the Political Counselor in the Commission.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Gumel said the NOC deemed it necessary to discuss with the British High Commission so as to be well guided on how to obtain visas for Team Nigeria’s contingent for the Commonwealth Games.

While describing the meeting as fruitful, the NOC president said the British High Commission provided all the necessary answers to the relevant questions concerning visa applications.

He said “We are in the process of travelling to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games. And you know definitely, the Nigeria contingent will require visas and that is the reason we requested to meet with the British High Commission in Nigeria.

“We have received all the guidelines concerning visa processing for our continent which is very important for us. All our questions have been answered. We got all the details we wanted as regards what is going to happen here at the British High Commission and what will happen there in Birmingham.

“We are going to immediately start processing our visas so that members of our contingent will have their visas in time for us to participate in the Games and make our country proud.

On his part, Bacon said the British High Commission is ready to partner with the NOC to ensure hitch-free visas for Team Nigeria’s contingent to Birmingham.

He said “We have discussed the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July. It is going to be a fantastic event so we have discussed preparations that NOC is making.

“We also discussed visa processing for members of the Games family who will be travelling to the United Kingdom.

“We want to make things as smooth as possible and to ensure that visa applications are submitted as soon as possible. We had a fruitful discussion.”

NOC Secretary General, Banji Oladapo thanked the British High Commission for their co-operation with NOC and assured that the travelling arrangements for Team Nigeria would be monitored.