By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said it has received reports from States indicating an unprecedented surge in the number of citizens wishing to register as voters and the challenges they face across the country.

Accordingly, the commission said it has released more machines to address the development.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement issued Friday night in Abuja.

He noted that in some States, the sudden turnout of prospective registrants is overwhelming.

“Consequently, the Commission convened an urgent meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) yesterday Thursday 9th June 2022 to review the situation so that eligible Nigerians who wish to register are able to do so.

“The necessity to urgently deploy more voter enrolment machines to ease the congestion at the registration centres was identified as a priority”, he stated.

In response, “the Commission has immediately released additional 209 machines deployed mainly to the five South Eastern States, Lagos and Kano where the pressure is most acute.

“The Commission will monitor the situation over the next few days. Thereafter, it will meet to review the progress of the exercise.

“Every step will be taken and all options will be explored to ensure that eligible Nigerians are given the opportunity to register as voters.

“The Commission appeals for patience and understanding of all citizens. Every Nigerian who is 18 years of age and above has the constitutional right to register and vote in any part of the country he/she resides without let or hindrance.

“The sudden surge is an affirmation of the increasing confidence Nigerians have in our electoral process. The Commission will continue to ensure that this confidence is sustained”, he stated.