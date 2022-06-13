Children of My Dreamstead School, Ajegunle

By Elizabeth Osayande

My Dreamstead School in Ajegunle, Olodi-Apapa area of Lagos State chose to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day in a special way by putting together a stupendous cultural day event recently.

The celebration saw over 80 pupils appear in various Nigerian traditional attires, with different groups coming up to present speeches in the different dialects they represent, and also perform a wide variety of dance steps.

Cultures like Yoruba, Idoma, Igbo, Hausa, Edo, Efik-Ibibio, Urhobo and the Niger Delta, were all represented at the ceremony, as parents and other guests also participated actively throughout the show.

The school, a project of Dreams from the Slum Empowerment Initiative, is a low-cost institution granting underprivileged children access to quality education, and helping to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the locality.

Speaking to Vanguard at the event, the founder of the project, Isaac Success Omoyele, said the cultural day was designed to enlighten the children on the importance of living in unity.

“Today we have our cultural fiesta which is aimed at enlightening our children on the importance of cultural diversity, and also promoting peace and unity amongst children,” said Omoyele.

“It might interest you to know that we actually made the children to play the role of a totally different culture from their original culture, so that they can understand the uniqueness of other cultures.

“It is all about promoting the One Nigeria spirit among these children, and also promoting love and unity amongst them.”

Asked how the school came about, Omoyele said: “we actually started this school when we observed that a lot of children were out of school in our community. And reason being that most parents could not afford to send their children to school.

“So the school is a tuition-free school for out-of-school children. We provide everything free, including books and uniforms. But because of the quality of our education here, some other parents around that could afford fees approached us to also have their kids in the school. And we take them in at low cost.”

Speaking also to Vanguard, the head teacher of My Dreamstead School, Onyinye Catherine, shared some of their challenges and called on parents to join hands with teachers to foster better child education in the community.

“Our staff strength is 15, and we have around 100 pupils, 80 per cent of which are on scholarship from us. They are the out-of-school children that we pick from the streets to give them an education.

“Imagine how difficult it is to brush up a 13-year-old child that has never been to school before. But I would say God has been helping us, because it is not by our power.

“We also urge parents to be involved in their children’s academics. Even if you’re a parent that doesn’t really know how to read, you can look for somebody in your compound that can help out. Parents should be involved, because we cannot possibly love the children the way their parents do.”