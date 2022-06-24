.

By Esther Onyegbula

Over a hundred cultists, Wednesday night, went berserk, unleashing mayhem, attacking residents and destroying shops in the Ijanikin community, Oto Awori Local Council Development Area, (LCDA).

The cultists who are members of Eiye confraternity attacked the community following the death of their member identified as Sanchez who was reportedly shot dead by police officers close to Ijanikin Central Mosque behind the Vespa bus stop on Wednesday morning.

Vanguard learned that Sanchez was killed at about 11 am during a shootout with police operatives attached to Ijanikin divisional police station.

It was gathered that policemen attached to Ijanikin Divisional police received an intelligence report that cultists were having a meeting in an uncompleted building. Immediately they stormed the scene, the cultists opened fire on the police officers who also returned fire. Unfortunately, one of the cult boys was killed in the crossfire.

Residents of the community told Vanguard that the activities of cultists have assumed a fearful dimension in the area as they are having a field day carrying out their nefarious activities.

Lamenting, a landlord who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “we have never had it this bad before. These cult boys have become very notorious in the community. The irony of it all is that there is a divisional police station in the community yet they act like they are untouchable. We are living in fear because of them. Shop owners begin to close their shops once it is dark because of cult boys terrorising us. They rob people who come back from work late. It is a terrible experience.”

Another resident in the community, Adewale Sessan advised that government needs to find a lasting solution to the menace of cultists in the area. “We can’t continue like this.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson, Lagos state Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said police received an intelligence report that cultists were having a meeting in an uncompleted building. “When the police got to the scene, the cultists opened fire on the police officers who also returned fire.

“However, one of the cultists identified as Sanchez was killed in the crossfire. The policemen recovered a locally made pistol and two live cartridges and an expended cartridge. No arrest has been made yet.”