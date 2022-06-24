Cubana Club shooting: Arrested policemen deny firing shots

Stock image of Burna Boy(right) and Briella Neme, wife of one of the said victims of the shooting.

By Evelyn Usman, Lagos

There is a new twist in the ongoing investigation into the alleged shooting by policemen attached to Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly called Burna Boy, in Club Cubana, Victoria Island area of Lagos State, on June 8.

This followed denial by the four policemen that they did not pull the trigger that hit some fun-seekers that night.

Though Briella Neme, wife of the man who was shot alongside his friend that night, shared a video of the scene on her Instagram page earlier this week, the Policemen, who were arrested on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, insisted during interrogation that the bullet fired was not from their rifles.

Information at Vanguard’s disposal revealed that immediately after they were arrested, they were flown to Abuja, where they were interrogated about the incident.

While Nigerians awaited the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial, information reached Vanguard yesterday that one of the reasons for the delay was the use of technology to determine the policemen’s claim.

The policemen, all corporals, were said to have argued that there were other uniform policemen within the premises of the club when the incident happened.

As of yesterday, Vanguard gathered that their weapons were in the Police laboratory for ballistic examination.

When contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said: “Policemen attached to Burna Boy are under investigation because of the shooting at the club. Detectives have not been able to get the person who pulled the trigger because the policemen denied doing so.

“We have resorted to carrying out ballistic investigation on their rifles, to know if they fired any shot or not. They said they did not fire a shot but we just can’t believe the claim. We need an expert opinion to determine that. The outcome of the result will determine either to exonerate them or to nail them”.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy has yet to show up to explain his side of the matter since the incident happened, as he reportedly travelled to Spain.

Vanguard News