IN continuation of its yearly Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive, leading Nigerian TechCo, Vatebra Limited, has drawn support and awareness for cerebral palsy (CP) with the Light-up-for-Palsy initiative.

The initiative being a philanthropic endeavour, mobilized her workforce and resources towards creating awareness and donating to support children living with cerebral palsy. The Light-up for Palsy initiative being a non-for-profit charity endeavour, aimed at children living with the very rare congenital abnormality.

Speaking on the initiative, Vatebra’s Head of Brand and Communications, Ben Iyoha said the support for the Cerebral Palsy Centre is in alignment with the company’s CSR goals.

According to him; “The motivation behind mobilization of our staff to support this noble cause is to leverage our CSR platform which promotes the culture of giving back to communities in which we operate. By so doing, we creatively provided support items for kids of the Cerebral Palsy Centre, Lagos”.

Giving further insight on the CSR drive, Matthew Omoaka, Head of Vatebra’s African Market Department said, “In implementation of the year’s participatory CSR initiative employees of the company were encouraged to voluntarily donate and proceeds donated are hugely supported by the organizational corporate social responsibility fund.

He noted that the existing giveback culture of Vatebra Limited has helped immensely to impact lives positively in the last five years. “We are very assured that this collaboration with the Cerebral Palsy Centre will further contribute to provide support to the underserved children with Cerebral Palsy in our society,” he said.

Founder and Executive Director, Cerebral Palsy Centre, Lagos, Nonye Nweke explained how the centre came to be 15 years ago when her daughter Chizimuzondu was adopted as a six-day-old baby.

“At five months, Chizimuzondu was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy (CP) at Owerri Sick Bay, a private children’s hospital in Owerri, South East Nigeria. Coincidentally, Chizimuzondu was adopted from Owerri through the ministry of women development and social welfare. The doctor, the owner of the hospital, advised that I take back the child to the ministry. He asserted that I would be unable to care for such a child. And this was how I started the journey,” she explained.

The Vatebra team also was taken on a tour of the newly built Cerebral Centre at the Ibeju-Lekki site, Lakowe as the team also met with some of the amazing kids pressing day-after-day at the first completed special care ward. Vatebra afterwards handed over to the centre items on their request list, which included 2HP inverter linear air-conditioner, Diapers of various sizes, baby wipes, Syrups, Tablets, Cod liver oils etc.

Over the years, Vatebra Limited has remained committed to integrating CSR strategies across all aspects of its business through the provision of life-impacting programs, in a bid to create a positive and critical impact in the community.