Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Coalition of civil societies in Nigeria, on Thursday passed a vote of confidence on Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola over his record of achievements in office.

Addressing a newsmen in Osogbo on behalf of the 21 civil societies organisations, Comrade Declan Ihakire, said the Governor has spread good governance to all the districts in the state.

The societies, which include Campaign for Democracy, CD, The Osun Masterminds, TOM, Ominira Yoruba Apapo, Activist for Good Governance and CAIDOR among others, described the projects of the Governor as meeting the yearnings of the populace.

“Our visit across the state has earned us the opportunity to gather reports from various parts of Osun State, most importantly in the effort of the incumbent administration, towards the development of the Healthcare infrastructure, educational reform, infrastructural revolution, youth development among others.

“The radical commitment of the administration, to healthcare improvement, as witnessed in the massive resuscitation of Primary Health Care infrastructure, is commendable, as this has not only taken healthcare delivery closer to the people of Osun state, it has also rated the state, as one, with the highest number of these primary healthcare facilities, in the country today.

“It is important at this point, to say, that governments mainly exist, to cater for the need of the people and as such, must at all times, prioritize their welfare. The current administration in Osun State, from our interaction with the people, particularly government workers in various categories, has given serious attention, to the welfare of civil servants and every persons working with the state government and its structures. The prompt payment of salaries, pensions and gratitute, is a clear deviation, from the recent history of the state. This has not only, brought back a cordial relationship between the state government and the workforce, it has also increased productivity.

“Noticeable improvement is seen in the Gbongan-Akoda road, as well as Old Garage (Osogbo)-Ikirun-Ila-Odo-Erinle, which, together, are Federal Roads spanning a total length of 66.8 km.

“Osun has continued to maintain its position as the most peaceful state in Nigeria as a result of the improved security system of the State with the help of Osun State Security Network codenamed “Amotekun”. The group effort has continued to flush out kidnappers, cattle rustlers and robbers, which is highly commendable.

“In conclusion, there is no gainsaying, that the administration of Governor Gboyega is giving Osun State a rewarding future, and we strongly believe, that there is the need, to consolidate on the achievements of his administration in further delivering good Governance.

“It is on this note that this Coalition of Civil Society Organizations passes a vote of confidence on the performance of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola so far as the Governor of Osun state”, he said.